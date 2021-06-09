Tartu smart bikes have traveled five million kilometers in two years

Tartu Smart Bike Share bicycles have traveled almost five million kilometers in the two years since they were introduced to the city.

Since June 8, 2019, the Smart Bike Share bicycles have travelled 4,893,430 kilometres and there are 7,796 active users.

The most ridden bicycle has covered 16,766 kilometres, and 147 bicycles have travelled more than 10,000 kilometres. There are a total of 750 bicycles in circulation, of which 500 are electric.

The most frequently used bike share station is the Uueturu bike share station, located at the intersection of Uueturu and Küüni streets, being the most popular starting and ending point.

There are 85 bike share stations in Tartu and neighbouring municipalities, this number will increase with the addition of eight bike share stations at the end of the summer, with there being 93 bike share stations in the autumn.

"The city has focused on the user-friendliness and continuous development of the service. As the bicycles are seeing active use, we will be paying greater attention to gradually renewing the bicycle fleet, in addition to expanding the network of bike share stations and developing the service," said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

--

