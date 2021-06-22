ERR News' working hours over Midsummer holiday

ERR News will operate a reduced service from midday on June 22, through to June 23 and 24, due to the Midsummer holidays.

Normal service will resume on Friday, June 25.

We wish all our readers a happy Jaanipäev!

History of Jaanipäev

Midsummer, or St. John's Day, Jaanipäev, as it is known in Estonian, is one of the oldest local celebrations.

Originating in ancient folk traditions, St. John's Day marks the beginning of the season for haymaking. The day was celebrated long before the arrival of Christianity in Estonia, and although the celebration received a Christian-origin name, pagan traditions are still alive and well today.

Additionally, since 1919, Midsummer celebrations have coincided with those of Victory Day, commemorating Estonian and Latvian forces' defeat of German-led Baltische Landeswehr troops, at the Battle of Cesis, in Latvia, (Võnnu, in Estonian), on June 23. The victory came as part of the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence.

--

