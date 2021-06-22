Weather service issues level two heat, storm, fire warning

The Estonian Weather Service issues a level two warning due to high temperatures, potential storms and fires on Tuesday (June 22) and Wednesday (June 23).

The service said there will be thunderstorms in many places during the evening on June 22 adding "heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail" are all possible.

"From June 22 to June 23 a tropical air mass will remain above Estonia. The maximum air temperature will rise between 30..35°C," the warning said.

The fire risk of forests has also increased to a very dangerous level. 

The agency issues a level two warning when: "The weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities." 

Information about each region can be seen on the service's webpage.

The Weather Service issued a storm warning on June 22, 2021. Source: Estonian Weather Service

 

Editor: Helen Wright

