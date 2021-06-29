Watch live: Estonia leads first UNSC cybersecurity open debate

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will co-chair the first ever open debate on cybersecurity at the UN Security Council on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

As part of its UN Security Council Presidency, Estonia is holding a high-level meeting on cybersecurity. The meeting is chaired by Kallas (Reform) and UN High Representative for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu will brief the Council.

"This is without a doubt one of the highlights of our second presidency in the Council," Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Estonia`s Ambassador at Large for Cyber Security said.

"A strong and flexible UN Security Council is in the interest of Estonia and the wider international community. For this, the Council must keep up with the times and take the whole contemporary threat landscape, including cyber threats, into consideration.

"The Council offers an important arena for reaffirming and adding momentum to implementing existing rules of the road in cyberspace, premised on existing international law and norms of responsible state behavior. Cybersecurity has been a clear priority in Estonia's elected membership of the Security Council and the open debate allows us to leave behind a historic mark."

The debate can be watched on UNTV here or on the UN's Livestream on YouTube here.

