Theater cancels performances after single employee refuses vaccine, testing

The three performances by small theater Ruum Raam Ring of the production 'Until Love Comes', due to be held in mid-August at Albu Manor, have been canceled after one member of the production team was unwilling to get vaccinated or tested. The theater says it does not want to risk a possible virus threat.

"Due to the growing threat of infection in Estonia and in the light of new antiviral restrictions, the difficult decision to cancel the performances seemed the most reasonable at the moment," theater director Jaanika Juhanson said.

She added that in order for a private theater to cancel performances in the first place, it was necessary to first fill at least one performance, i.e. about 70 seats, which they achieved, but which under new regulations coming into effect Monday requires them to conduct coronavirus vaccine and testing checks of both the audience and the people involved in the play.

"It is possible that we could have been able to check the situation within the audience with the certificates and tests, but, unfortunately, an individual who has not been vaccinated is also associated with the production."

"We respect their decision, but in this situation we consider it fairest and safest to postpone performances for better times," Juhanson added.

The production "Until Love Comes" is a stage work based on a book by Veronika Kivisilla, which premiered in September 2021 at the Tallinn Writers' House. This summer, there were three performances planned for Albu manor, Järva County, in August.

The theater says it will issue refunds and cancels reservations, but still asks those who have already purchased tickets to support the small theater by holding on to the tickets and coming to see the show next summer.

