Estonia endorses defense assistance package for Ukraine

Estonian and Ukrainian flags Source: Ministry of Defense
A donated field hospital and the possibility to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn were part of a new defense assistance package for Ukraine approved by Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) this week.

"Today, Ukraine is holding the front line that separates Europe from a military conflict with Russia. Almost every day, a Ukrainian soldier falls in this conflict. It is our direct interest and a direct interest of the West to comprehensively support Ukraine so that Ukraine can stand up to the aggressor," Laanet said.

He said that the approval of the defense assistance package followed an appraisal of the effectiveness of the actions towards Ukraine and the possibilities available to Estonia.

In addition to donating a field hospital and enabling accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, Estonia will continue to support Ukraine by providing rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, participating in military exercises in Ukraine, training the country's special operations forces, conducting English language training for Ukrainian soldiers and supporting the training of officers at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu.

In addition to bilateral activities, Estonia uses international cooperation formats and programs to support Ukraine, in particular initiatives directed towards NATO partner countries and will coordinate its actions with other assistance providers where possible.

Editor: Helen Wright

