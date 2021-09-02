Regional daily Lääne Elu Editor-in-chief Kaire Reiljan joins press council

Kaire Reiljan Source: Arvo Tarmula / Lääne Elu
Regional daily Lääne Elu editor-in-chief Kaire Reiljan is joining the press council (Pressinõukogu), Estonia's media regulatory watchdog.

Former board chair Gunnar Siiner left the organization after taking up a post outside the media sphere with food producer Saaremaa Lihatööstus.

Siiner had worked for the Saarte Hääl local newspaper.

Traditionally, the position of a press council chair belongs to a newspaper editor-in-chief, while the position of vice-chair is usually given to a representative from another field.

State Adviser to the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) Toomas Mattson is current vice-chair.

In addition to Reiljan and Mattson, journalist Koit Brinkmann, Õhtuleht editor-in-chief Martin Šmutov, attorney Maarja Pild, Tarmo Vahter from Ekspress Group, attorney Kadri Michelson, deputy chief editor of Postimees Aivar Reinar, lecturer in journalism sociology at the University of Tartu Ragne Kõuts-Klemm, and Urmet Kook, head of portals at public broadcaster ERR, are also members of the council.

The Press Council is a self-regulative organ for journalism, which offers readers, listeners and viewers a chance to resolve disputes with the media outside of the courts. The members are appointed for two-year stints.

Lääne Elu is a privately-owned newspaper, the editorial office is located in Haapsalu, Lääne County.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

