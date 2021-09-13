Ratas: Riigikogu must have a dialogue with every person in Estonia

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Opening session of the Riigikogu on September 13, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

The Riigikogu should carry forward, develop, but also safeguard and protect the pillars of the democratic and parliamentary state that are set out in the Constitution, President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) said in his speech at the Riigikogu's first sitting of the autumn session.

"This is the Estonia that is built on freedom, justice and law, this is the country of our fathers where the preservation of the Estonian nation, language, and culture is ensured throughout the ages. A country where the highest power is invested in the people," Ratas said. "I firmly believe that these values provide the framework and the content to our discussions and debates during the autumn session like always."

He said the work of the Parliament during this session must be geared towards a dialogue with each and every person living in Estonia.

"A dialogue about how our people cope, feel secure, how our nation would survive, about both mental and physical health, education, economy, this exhausting coronavirus, and international situation," Ratas explained.

However, he said it is possible to have dialogue only if talking and listening are balanced.

"I believe that this will help to pacify our society, improve relations, and increase our faith in our future. We need all this in our complicated world and in Estonia very much," Ratas said.

Ratas underlined that the decisions made to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic had to remain a priority also in the Riigikogu. He said that the objective was clear – a society that is as open as possible and where the people's health is ensured.

Ratas set out the construction and renovation of cultural facilities of national importance, the Education Sector Development Plan for the next 15 years and the next year's state budget as the topics that would be discussed during the Autumn Session.

He added that supported the debate and expansion of the Riigikogu's decision-making competence in regard to the state budget. President of the Riigikogu also considers it important to hold a political debate on the procedure for the election of the President.

In his speech, Ratas raised the international geopolitical situation. "The latest events in Afghanistan and on the Belarus border clearly demonstrate how important it is to build a strong democratic state and to foster allied relations," Ratas said.

He spoke of the local government elections as well. He invited everybody to participate in the elections and to fulfil their civic duty.

Rata's full speech can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Gallery: Autumn Riigikogu session starts on Monday

18:11

Ratas: Riigikogu must have a dialogue with every person in Estonia

18:00

First therapy home made for violent children without parental care

17:33

136 electoral blocs and 43 individual candidates participating in elections

17:16

Justice chancellor: Estonia's EU budget payments may grow by €34 million

17:06

Ministry wants underwater study before fixed connection over Suur Strait

16:39

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

16:25

President Kersti Kaljulaid's autumn session speech in full

16:11

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

15:45

Prime minister: Hiiu County could lose restrictions

15:40

Kaljulaid criticizes Riigikogu's passivity, calls for stronger action

15:12

Marta Pajula wins bronze medal at beach wrestling European Championships

14:48

Ivo Felt: An object of no national importance

14:27

Baltic, Polish ministers discuss regional security challenges, NATO Updated

14:22

Film campus to be added to state funded cultural objects list

13:55

Chamber presents proposal to set lower price limit of retail milk

12:53

More than 2,000 Janssen doses expected to arrive this week

12:21

EU norm would see sub-two liter vehicle fuel consumption by 2030

11:55

Beach soccer national team defeats Turkey and advances to Division A

11:31

Journalists: Will higher economic growth stop government cuts?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

11.09

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

12.09

Gallery: Ibrahim Mukunga wins Tallinn Marathon

12.09

Former Tallinn mayor running in local elections with anti-vaxxer group

10:33

Health Board: 176 hospitalized patients, 268 new covid cases, one death

09:47

Second pillar pension payouts lead to shopping sprees

12.09

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: