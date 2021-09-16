Tartu's participative budget ideas exhibited on Kaarsild Bridge

Twenty-five ideas suggested for Tartu's 2021 participative budget will be on display in an exhibition at Kaarsild Bridge.

This year 67 ideas were submitted which were narrowed down to 25 by experts. The aim is to improve the city.

The following 25 ideas have been put up for this year's vote:

Idea No. 1. Renovation of the movement paths and basketball courts in Annelinn and Ihaste

Idea No. 2. Lively and child-friendly streets

Idea No. 3. Cleaning up the Emajõgi shore path and construction of rest areas

Idea No. 4. Modernization of the Emajõgi beach area

Idea No. 5. Making traffic lights smarter

Idea No. 6. Jaamamõisa football and basketball mini court

Idea No. 7. Bicycle service stations

Idea No. 8. Drinking water fountains in public places within Tartu

Idea No. 9. A strength training campus and basketball court for Salme 1a stadium

Idea No. 10. Alpine skiing hill and a snowboard slope at Tartu Lumepark

Idea No. 11. Benches in every city district

Idea No. 12. Port railway as a cycle and pedestrian track green corridor

Idea No. 13. Sculpture Park at Raadi

Idea No. 14. Packaging containers

Idea No. 15. Tartu Organic Garden's public food forest and organic market

Idea No. 16. Clean-up and landscaping of the area surrounding Tartu's cycle and pedestrian tracks

Idea No. 17. We will make Tartu's urban space more traffic-friendly

Idea No. 18. Let's drown the bear in a sea of blossoms!

Idea No. 19. Creation of a leisure park on the territory of the Anne Youth Center

Idea No. 20. Making Veeriku's cycle and pedestrian tracks more exercise friendly

Idea No. 21. Decent outdoor toilets for movement paths

Idea No. 22. Construction of an outdoor gym in Mathiesen Park

Idea No. 23. Ülejõe Park 2024 – pump-track in Ülejõe Park

Idea No. 24. Ülejõe Park 2024 – sunset terrace

Idea No. 25. Ülejõe Park 2024 – a recreational area in Ülejõe Park

The ideas can also be viewed online and in the Town Hall Information Center.

People who suggested their ideas will introduce them at the Lodjakoda at 5 p.m. on September 30. The event will also be broadcast live and can be followed via the Tartu homepage and the City of Tartu's Facebook page.

An idea for the participative budget can be an investment object with a maximum cost of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2022 for €200,000.

Voting takes place between October 1-7 online or at the Town Hall Information Center. Anyone who lives in Tartu and is over 14 years old can vote.

Tartu was the first local government in Estonia to organize a participative budget, doing so for the first time in 2013.

