Justice chancellor: Riigikogu should debate coronavirus restrictions

There is a clear difference between whether significant restrictions are imposed by the government or the parliament, as the multiplicity of views and understandings in the Riigikogu should ensure that the decision made is the best possible, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said.

Speaking on ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio" ("First Studio"), she said according to the Constitution, important issues in the country must be decided by the Riigikogu, and at a time when there is no emergency situation and there is time for discussion, the government should not impose various restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by general orders.

The discussion of restrictions in the Riigikogu would also give voters the opportunity to feel that their voice can be heard through MPs when making decisions about important issues, the justice chancellor said.

According to Madise, in the case of decisions of the Riigikogu, it is possible to carry out rapid constitutional supervision, which is not possible in the case of general orders of the government.

Regarding the disputes over the demand for vaccination in the workplace, Madise said that there are workplaces in Estonia where vaccination is a prerequisite for working there.

Regarding the proposal that those people in Estonia who have not been vaccinated could pay the medical bill themselves in case of developing COVID-19, Madise said that such a possibility is not provided by law.

Editor: Helen Wright

