Kärdla Library allows entry with ID card when staff are away

Kärdla City Library is the first public library in Estonia to allow entry with an ID card when no staff are present.

Kärdla City Library is staffed on working days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. From now on, ID cards can be used from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. to access books.

"In most cases, if you have noticed, the service institutions are open when everyone is at work," the director of the library Anneli Veevo said, adding staff numbers will not be reduced due to the innovation

The library will be closed at night.

"If we have the demand that there really are people who would like to come to work remotely at night because libraries are also very popular as a place to work remotely, we will of course discuss this idea," she said.

To prevent theft, the library has security gates and cameras. The locations were chosen in consultation with the police.

