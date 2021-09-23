Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft violates Estonian airspace

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Russian ambassador to deliver a note after a violation of Estonian airspace by an aircraft of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday (Wednesday), at noon a Russian Air Force plane Beriev A-50 entered Estonian airspace above Vaindloo Island area without permission. The plane stayed in Estonian airspace for less than a minute.

The aircraft had a flight plan, but the transponder was turned off. At the time of the violation, the aircraft also did not have two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador Alexander Petrov to express protest and deliver a note about the violation of the border of the Estonian airspace that took place on Wednesday.

"For Estonia, this is a very regrettable and serious incident and such series of repeated violations is not acceptable in any way," the ministry said.

This was the sixth violation of the Estonian air border this year.

Location of Vaindloo island (red pin), in relation to Estonia, Finland and the Russian Federation.. Source: Google Maps

--

