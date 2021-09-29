Gallery: Plaque unveiled to mark Estonia ferry disaster

News
27th anniversary of the Estonia ferry disaster.
Open gallery
43 photos
News

A plaque was unveiled at Tallinn's St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday to mark the 27th anniversary of the Estonia ferry disaster. The ship sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994 killing more than 800 people.

Families of the victims gathered in the cathedral to unveil the plaque designed by sculptor Mati Karmin which commemorates the lost lives.

It features Psalm 9 of Psalm 28: "Save your people and bless your inheritance; be their shepherd and carry them forever".

A memorial service was also held at the "Broken Line" monument in Tallinn.

MS Estonia ferry disaster

The Estonia ferry sank on the night of September 28, 1994, while sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm. 

The sinking is the largest maritime disaster in peacetime in the Baltic Sea, killing 852 people from 17 countries, and the second-largest peacetime maritime disaster, so far as European vessels go, since the Titanic.

The shipwreck was investigated by a joint committee formed by the governments of Estonia, Finland and Sweden between 1994 and 1997 and by a government commission headed by the Public Prosecutor's Office in 2005-2009. 

In 1995, Estonia, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement to protect the shipwreck, which prohibits diving to the wreck.

The disaster is commemorated by the "Broken Line" monument in central Tallinn, which replicates the vessel's bow. One arm of the monument points towards Sweden, the other towards Finland, the two nations, along with Estonia, who lost the most people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

State to offer football club €800,000 to relocate hall

11:57

Isamaa expels Paide mayor Priit Värk

11:25

All state high schools should be ready in Tallinn by 2023

10:48

Health Board: 208 covid patients, 747 new cases, one death

10:43

Estonian chef seventh in prestigious Bocuse d'Or culinary competition

10:14

Gallery: Plaque unveiled to mark Estonia ferry disaster

09:49

AK: Large chunk of last year's protection money funds still not distributed

09:19

Kaia Kanepi out in round one of Chicago WTA tournament

08:52

Anett Kontaveit through to round two in Chicago

08:23

Ratings: EKRE gains narrow lead over Reform

28.09

Government approves one-year extension of coronavirus fuel excise duty cuts

28.09

Medicines agency: No proceedings against covid vaccine raffle organizers

28.09

Saaremaa drunk driver murder charge overturned

28.09

Supreme Court: Municipalities should monitor 'electoral tourism'

28.09

Center Party completes bill to change presidential election system

28.09

President declines assent to bill amending employer-employee legislation

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

28.09

New concert venue D3 opening its doors, DJ Gerd Janson hosting first night

28.09

Government coronavirus advisory council chief: Schools should stay open

28.09

AK: Most parties going in for protection money distribution this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

UK Daily: Tax authority fines Wise co-founder nearly €430,000

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

27.09

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

28.09

Health Board: 200 covid patients, 796 new cases, five deaths

28.09

Radio Sweden releases new Estonia ferry wreck video

28.09

President declines assent to bill amending employer-employee legislation

28.09

Number of million-euro or more houses being listed on real estate market

28.09

Restaurant owners blame 'low turnover' on vaccination certificates

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: