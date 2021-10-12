AK: 150-year-old Pärnu quay shored up with 200 tonnes of rock

Economy
Work-in-progress at Pärnu 's eastern quay.
Work-in-progress at Pärnu 's eastern quay. Source: ERR
Economy

Work building up a 150-year old quay at the Port of Pärnu required consignments of around 200 tonnes of rocks to replace those which had subsided into the seabed, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday.

AS Pärnu Sadam board member Mati Einmann told AK that: "When there's a cold winter with ice, the ice gouges the rocks out of place, and they have to be put back in place from time to time in any case."

The damaged eastern quay is built up of large rocks.

"However the ice sometimes drags rocks much deeper into the seabed, where they can't be reached anymore. About 200 tonnes of stones was transported from the shore to the site, to repair the end of the eastern quay," he added, noting that the Port of Pärnu had not undertaken similar work on this scale before.

The quays belong to the City of Pärnu, but are maintained by the AS Pärnu Sadam, a meaning Einmann was unable to disclose how much the repairs had cost.

AS Pärnu Sadam is part-privately owned and manages the Port of Pärnu, with activities including maritime traffic management.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

19:18

AK: 150-year-old Pärnu quay shored up with 200 tonnes of rock

18:42

Rait Kuuse named next deputy chancellor of prisons

18:13

Former Saare municipality mayor expresses desire to return to position

17:51

Registration of new .ee domains continues to grow at a significant pace

17:18

Äripäev editor-in-chief: Economy in good shape

16:47

Minister wants tenth of corporate income tax to go to local governments

16:16

Prime minister: Unvaccinated people could be moved down surgery queue Updated

16:13

President's security adviser: Karis is well-prepared

15:54

Kurm: Ferry Estonia probe difficult due to wreck's shifting on seabed

15:40

Fuel prices reach new all-time record levels

15:21

Finance ministry: August tax take up 7.1 percent on year

15:11

Lauristin: Why is no one protesting against red traffic lights?

14:42

Health minister opposes additional coronavirus recovery certificate

14:14

Tartu University Hospital limits planned treatments as covid numbers rise

13:40

Veerpalu will not go to hearing in Austria, decision to be made in absentia

13:14

China expert: Estonia could leave 16+1, promote relations with Taiwan

12:42

Parties spend over €1.8 million on campaign advertising in Q3 2021

12:09

Isamaa takes in nearly €190,000 in Q3 2021 donations

11:46

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China Updated

11:39

Scientific council supports stricter restrictions for unvaccinated people

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: