Estonia to create new state digital hub

Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt signed an order to set up a new body called State Information and Communication Technology Center (RIT) which will be responsible for the organization of the standard ICT services of the country's public sector institutions.

The new center, which will bring together the organization of the standard ICT services of the country's public sector institutions, will be formed on December 1 this year.

RIT will provide basic ICT services to all state agencies, meaning ministries and agencies, but also, by agreement, to local government agencies and state foundations, for example.

Preparations for the creation of RIT have involved all ministries and IT units of the state, as well as the private sector.

RIT will be created from the team of the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK), which today provides basic computer workstation and server services.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said the creation of RIT is a long-awaited reform that has been planned for almost two years.

He said this will centralize public authorities' ICT services and allow ministries and their IT departments to develop their services in a more targeted way.

The government is planning to use €35 million in European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funding in 2021-2024 to take basic IT services to a new level through RIT.

The budget of the soon-to-be-established Estonian State Information and Communication Technology Center (RIT) will total €13.8 million in 2022.

Approximately €7.2 million will be spent on an investment in the state's private cloud and €2.7 million on investment in the infrastructure of the state's basic services.

Labor costs will be close to €1.8 million next year and management costs €2.1 million.

The budget of the center will be close to €10.1 million in 2023 and €11.1 million in 2024.

--

