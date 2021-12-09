First consignment of Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers arrives in Estonia

The first 300 Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers have arrived in Estonia, from Swedish firm Saab. The M4 will gradually replace the older, heavier M2 currently in use by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Ramil Lipp, Head of the Armaments at the Estonian Centre for Defense Investment (ECDI), said of the consignment that: "Supplied by Sweden, the weapons will dramatically increase short-range anti-tank capabilities and replace the older model Carl-Gustaf M2, which is currently in use.

"The new grenade launchers will be used in parallel with the modification weapons M2 and M3, which are currently part of the military equipment being used by the Defense Forces," Lipp went on.

"I am also pleased to note that this is yet another successful example of a close cooperation project between neighboring countries, as a result of which the anti-tank capability of not only Estonia, but the entire Baltic region, will increase," he added.

Estonia is one of 14 countries that have ordered the latest Carl-Gustaf M4 in its modern modification, while Carl-Gustaf grenade launchers are used by several NATO members, including the U.S.

The procurement has been carried out in cooperation with Latvia, invited to join the procurement deal originally signed between the ECDI and Saab in June 2019.

Michael Höglund, head of business unit Ground Combat at Saab expressed satisfaction over the Estonian procurement, saying that the EDF will now have weapon which will remain robust and reliable for decades to come.

Major Risto Pärtel, EDF Chief of Ordnance said of the new weapon that: "Being lighter and shorter, [it] has greater accuracy and speed of use", adding that maneuvering units will be the first EDF troops to receive the weapon.

The M4 weighs around 7 kg – half the weight of the M2 – and is 13 cm shorter, the ECDI said.

It has ammunition capabilities across several categories – armour penetrating grenades, multi-purpose ammunition and smoke and illumination grenades.

