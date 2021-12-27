Tallinn to commission tramway extension analysis

Tallinn City Government will commission a study into the extension of the capital's tramways in five places.

The preliminary designs will be prepared for the Pelguranna tramway from Kopli Street to Pelguranna Street; for the Narva Road tramway from Poska Street to the intersection of Narva Road and Lavamaa Street in the Loopealse area of Lasnamäe; Järve tramway from Tondi Street to Järve Center; Liivalaia tramway from the intersection of Tartu Road and Liivalaia Street to Tehnika Street; and Kalaranna tramway from Kultuurikatel to Lennusadama Street.

The analysis will look at the suggested tramlines and redesigned streetscape. "It should favor environmentally friendly modes of transport, giving priority to public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, while ensuring the continuity of car traffic," a statement says.

"We aim to examine how the tramway network Tallinn could be developed in order to give people additional opportunities to travel comfortably and quickly by public transport," said Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

The aim is to provide better public transport options for the city's residents and increase the attractiveness of public transport, he added.

The city government is waiting for applications to carry out the analysis until January 14. 

