Weather Service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

Roads across Estonia will be slippery on Wednesday and there will be glazed ice and snow, the Estonian Weather Service said. A level one warning has been issued.

The agency said there is a "high risk" of slippery roads and stronger than usual winds.

It will start to snow on the western islands around noon and then spread over the rest of the country with strong winds, as high as 17 m/s. The snow will get heavier during the evening and visibility will be reduced. Road conditions will mostly be icy.

On the islands and the western coast, snow will be replaced with sleet and rain in the evening bringing a risk of glazed ice.

A level one warning means the weather is "potentially dangerous".

Information by region can be viewed on the agency's website.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a nationwide icy road alert on January 26, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

