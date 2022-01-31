Snowy week forecast in Estonia

There is no point putting your snow shovels away just yet as more snow is forecast across the country.

Sleet will fall across the country on Monday morning, turning into snow during the afternoon as the temperatures fall below zero reaching -5 degrees (c). There may be a blizzard on the coast later in the day.

Strong winds overnight have died down to 4-11 m/s on the mainland, and up to 15 m/s on the coast.

More snow is forecast until the end of the week and temperatures will drop as low as -10 degrees (c) on Wednesday and Friday.

