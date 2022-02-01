Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will meet on Friday to discuss coordinating the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the Baltic states, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš has said .

Latvia wants to develop a strategy to start lifting restrictions this month, public broadcaster LSM reported on Tuesday.

Karinš said a meeting will take place with the Baltic prime ministers on Friday to discuss a possible harmonization of "epidemiological security requirements" in the three countries after the end of the month.

Lithuania and Estonia are already discussing ending the use of domestic coronavirus certificates. Latvian opposition and coalition politicians have also called to review the certificate rules.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!