Ratings: EKRE most popular party

News
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) passed Reform in this week's Norstat ratings becoming the most popular party. Eesti 200's support is at a record high.

The results show 24 percent of respondents prefer EKRE, 21.6 percent the Reform Party and Center is the third most popular party with 20.8 percent.

EKRE saw a rise of 1.5 percent while Reform's support fell by 2.2 percent. Center's result was similar to the week before.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was the preferred party of 17 percent of respondents, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 7.7 percent and Isamaa with 6.7 percent. The Greens polled 1.6 percent.

Political scientist Martin Mölder told newspaper Postimees Reform's support has not been this low since the beginning of 2019.

Norstat combined four weeks' worth of polling to get the result and Reform is on a downward trend. "The Reform Party's support fell to 18.2 percent this week and was almost 10 percent lower than at the start of the year," Mölder said.

In total, 42.4 percent of respondents support the coalition Reform and Center parties and 38.4 percent prefer opposition parties. 

Reform slides to third place in Tartu

The Reform Party, which has been the most popular party in Tartu for 25 years, has fallen to third place, Norstat's poll shows.

Tartu Postimees wrote on Wednesday that, according to this week's results, EKRE leads with 23.6 percent, Eesti 200 with 20.6 percent and Reform follows on 19.8 percent.

Chairman of the EKRE Tartu district Silver Kuusik said for the first time in more than two decades Reform is not the most popular party in Estonia's second-biggest city.

Following the top three, SDE has 13.2 percent, Center 10 percent and Isamaa 8.8 percent.

Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

While support for Reform may have fallen in recent weeks, it is the biggest party in Tartu's local government coalition with the SDE.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period January 5-31 and a total of 4006 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed by phone and online.

The margin of error depends on the proportion of the largest group. The largest group in this survey were EKRE supporters and the error rate is +/- 1.32 percent. The error rate is lower for other parties, for example, +/- 0.77 percent for the Isamaa.

The survey was carried out by MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat AS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:15

Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

12:12

Gallery: US F-15s join Belgian F-16s at Ämari air base

11:48

Health minister: Wiser to take greater steps in lifting restrictions

11:11

Winter weather to continue throughout February

10:45

Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

10:13

Ministry: Number of individuals seeking asylum in Estonia rose in 2021

09:47

Estonia's industrial production volume grew by 6.4 percent last year

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

08:44

Wednesday is flag day, marking Tartu Peace Treaty signing 102nd anniversary

08:15

Health Board and Agency of Medicines to merge

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

01.02

M/S Estonia disaster TV series to start production in May

01.02

Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

01.02

Covid close contact quarantine for schoolchildren lifted from next week

01.02

Cultural editor: Cinemas' biggest problem is audience comfort zone

01.02

Gallery: 13th annual Documentary festival DocPoint opens

01.02

Enefit Green: One wind farm would create up to 300 jobs

01.02

Analysts: Estonia's criticism of OECD minimum tax rules is reasonable

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

01.02

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

01.02

Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: