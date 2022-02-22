Finnair to resume direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki

Finnish national airline company Finnair will resume direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki on March 28, five times a week.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, flights will start in the evening. According to the airline, it will facilitate connecting flights on domestic routes to Asia, Scandinavia and Finland.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, flights take place during the day, allowing access to connecting flights to Europe and Asia also.

A 68-seater ATR-72-500 will ply the Tartu-Helsinki route

Currently, tickets for the route are on sale from Tartu for €81 and from Helsinki for €72 at one end.

Finnair stopped direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki last March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

