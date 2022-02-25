Gallery: EKRE's torchlight procession through Tallinn Old Town

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) held its annual torchlight procession on Thursday, independence day, wending its way through the streets of Tallinn's Old Town.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme gave a speech, while Indrek Kalda with Paul-Kristjan Kalda performed the music.

The procession (Estonian: Tõrvikurongkäik) was the ninth since the tradition started.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

