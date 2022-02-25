MFA: Estonians who fled Ukraine can get bus home from Poland on Saturday

Estonian nationals who have crossed the Ukrainian border into Poland can return to Estonia by bus on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The bus will leave from the border town of Medyka on Saturday (February 26) evening at 6 pm Polish time.

Estonian citizens who have arrived in Poland from Ukraine and have no transport for returning to Estonia are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by emailing konsult@mfa.ee or calling +372 53019999.

