Foreign Ministry: 46 Estonian citizens currently still in Ukraine

News
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lit in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lit in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to the latest information, 46 Estonian citizens currently still remain in Ukraine, 18 of whom have indicated that they want to leave the country as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday.

As of Monday, more than 150 Estonian citizens who had registered their stay in Ukraine and contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have already left Ukraine and are en route back to Estonia or have already returned to Estonia, the ministry said in a press release.

Of the 46 Estonian citizens known to currently still be in Ukraine, 28 have notified the ministry that they are not in a hurry to leave, are following the situation and are waiting for a suitable moment to leave. The other 18 have indicated that they want to leave the country at the earliest opportunity.

Those who have registered their stay in Ukraine with the ministry are notified promptly via text message, email and phone about various options for evacuating the country.

"We ask all Estonian citizens who are currently in Ukraine and want to leave to contact the MFA and regularly check their email and phones," the ministry said.  "The situation is volatile and chances to leave may come and go rapidly, thus, information may come at short notice."

The MFA has requested that Estonian nationals currently in Ukraine leave the country as soon as possible and return to Estonia. "We ask you to not wait for evacuation and look for ways to leave the country independently," the ministry said. "Our recommendation is to choose an EU member state for crossing the border."

"Due to Russia's military aggression, we advise against any travel to Ukraine," the ministry said. "However, if you have decided to still go to Ukraine despite the ongoing war, please keep in mind that the assistance capabilities of the MFA are limited."

Estonian nationals still in Ukraine are urged to register their stay at the MFA's Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian) or email konsul@mfa.ee. The ministry can also be contacted via its 24-hour emergency hotline at +372 5301 9999.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Market price of electricity to rise to €162.6 on Tuesday

17:16

Native Language Day: Words are constantly changing, says institute director

17:01

Medical chief: Hospitalization expected to go down a week from now

16:44

Foreign Ministry: 46 Estonian citizens currently still in Ukraine

16:17

Vikerraadio e-dictation gets around 9,000 entries

15:45

Half of €340 million for national defense already covered with contracts

15:10

Gallery: New Danish unit replaces French troops in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

14:46

Gas station chains reduce gas prices by 5 cents per liter

14:20

Estonia has sent Ukraine 2,000 tons of aid

13:48

Central bank economist: Estonia likely to see economic recession this year

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:05

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

11.03

Tallinn Zoo launches fundraising for Ukrainian zoos

12.03

Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

12:11

PPA: 20,000 refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

13.03

Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

11:13

Military planes to conduct low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

09:01

Police chief: I'm not ruling out use of gyms for refugee accommodation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: