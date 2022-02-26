MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

News
News

There are approximately 100 Estonians living permanently in Ukraine, data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows. They can only be assisted if they reach Poland.

Consular department advisor at the ministry, Sven Tölp told ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday two buses will leave from the Polish-Ukrainian border on Saturday to Estonia for people who want to return.

"If they get there, we will offer them this transport option," Tölp said. At this time, the ministry cannot help people inside Ukraine.

One Estonian man living in Kyiv, Dmitry, told AK he would not take the bus if he reached Poland.

"You know, if I reached Poland then I would sit in business class, drink cognac and happily fly to Estonia. I don't need a free bus from Poland. I need a bus or even a train ticket [from Kyiv to the border]," he said.

The buses will depart from the border town of Medyka at 6 p.m. Polish time.

Estonian citizens who have arrived in Poland from Ukraine and have no transport for returning to Estonia are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by emailing konsult@mfa.ee or calling +372 53019999.

Thousands of people have traveled west, crossing into neighboring Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania since Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:34

Live at 3pm: Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tallinn

09:22

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

09:02

Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

08:41

MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

25.02

Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

25.02

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representative rights

25.02

Russia expelled from Eurovision Song Contest finals

25.02

Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

25.02

Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

25.02

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside Updated

25.02

MFA: Estonians who fled Ukraine can get bus home from Poland on Saturday

25.02

Estonia's participation in Eurovision 'inconceivable' if Russia competes

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

25.02

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv Updated

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

25.02

Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

25.02

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: