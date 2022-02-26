MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

There are approximately 100 Estonians living permanently in Ukraine, data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows. They can only be assisted if they reach Poland.

Consular department advisor at the ministry, Sven Tölp told ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday two buses will leave from the Polish-Ukrainian border on Saturday to Estonia for people who want to return.

"If they get there, we will offer them this transport option," Tölp said. At this time, the ministry cannot help people inside Ukraine.

One Estonian man living in Kyiv, Dmitry, told AK he would not take the bus if he reached Poland.

"You know, if I reached Poland then I would sit in business class, drink cognac and happily fly to Estonia. I don't need a free bus from Poland. I need a bus or even a train ticket [from Kyiv to the border]," he said.

The buses will depart from the border town of Medyka at 6 p.m. Polish time.

Estonian citizens who have arrived in Poland from Ukraine and have no transport for returning to Estonia are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by emailing konsult@mfa.ee or calling +372 53019999.

Thousands of people have traveled west, crossing into neighboring Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania since Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

