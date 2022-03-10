Gallery: Tallinn marks March 9 bombing

News
Tallinn commemorates the March 9, 1944 bombing of Tallinn.
Open gallery
60 photos
News

The 78th anniversary of the Soviet air force's bombing of Tallinn was commemorated in the Old Town on Wednesday. The event also marked the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, innocent victims of the March bombing and the war in Ukraine were commemorated in Tallinn with a memorial service at the Siselinna Cemetery and a concert in the Old Town with the Church of the Holy Spirit and the lighting of candles on Harju Street.

President Alar Karis, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and did not attend the event, wrote on social media: "The bombs are blind, but not the people who command the bombing and who obey the order. They know that peaceful inhabitants, children, mothers, fathers live there. Today we commemorate the victims of the March 1944 bombings in Estonia and the victims of the tragedy in Ukraine."

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid attended the commemoration event and said: "Today marks another year since the Soviet bombings of Estonian civilians on March 9th 1944. Except this time we mourn differently. It's not just in memories, it's right here in Europe. Today."

On the evening of March 9, 1944, the Soviet air force bombed the city of Tallinn.

A total of 1,549 buildings were destroyed and 3,350 damaged during two waves of air raids. This amounted to about a third of the city's residential buildings at the time.

Nearly 20,000 inhabitants lost their homes. Estonia, the national theatre, was destroyed and the Old Town was badly damaged in the Harju Street area.

The attack killed 554 Estonians, 50 German soldiers, and 121 prisoners of war.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Ambassador to Ukraine: It is difficult for Russia to surround Kyiv

13:46

Enefit Power prepared to maintain 1,000 MW reserve indefinitely

13:15

War in Ukraine leads to construction materials, labor shortage in Estonia

12:49

Other universities may follow Tartu lead in barring Russian students

12:26

Ukrainian war refugees can ride Tartu city buses for free

11:51

Gallery: Tallinn marks March 9 bombing

11:14

Tallinn schools preparing activities for Ukrainian students

11:04

Coronavirus update: 245 patients, 2,470 new cases, 7 deaths

10:48

Industrial production volume rise slows to 1.4 percent on year to January

10:15

Ratas: Support for Center took a hit from aftermath of Ukraine statement

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.03

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

09.03

Tartu university to restrict applications from Russian, Belarusian students

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.03

Estonian PM: We need to be prepared that the worst is still to come

09.03

Kallas: We knew our neighbor then and we know our neighbor now

09.03

Estonia has second-highest gender pay gap among EU countries

08.03

Ukraine events strike too familiar of a chord among older Estonians

09.03

Gasoline and diesel price exceeds €2 mark

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: