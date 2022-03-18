More than 25,000 refugees have arrived in Estonia

More than 25,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have arrived in Estonia so far. Over a third are children.

Data released by the Police and Border Guard Board on Friday morning, shows 25,190 refugees have arrived in Estonia so far.

Of the total, 6,437 have been in transit, which reduces the total of people planning to stay in Estonia to 18,753 people.

On Thursday, there were 1,304 new arrivals from the Polish border and 488 were children.

Of this total, 370 people said they planned to travel on to Finland-Sweden.

The data includes arrivals from February 27 until yesterday.

--

