PPA: Over 19,000 war refugees have arrived in Estonia

19,628 people fleeing the war in Ukraine had arrived in Estonia as of Friday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

The updated figure is lower than the number the PPA published on Friday – over 25,000 – due to a change in the presentation of data, the authority says.

As of Saturday, only the number of arrivals who remain in Estonia is counted in the total, while the figure excludes those in transit and who are not staying in-country.

1,215 refugees, including 432 children, arrived in Estonia through the course of Friday, the PPA says. Over a third of the total, 340 people, were reportedly in transit and were not planning to stay in Estonia.

On Thursday, the respective figures were 1,304 arrivals, 488 of whom were children. 370 people were reported to be in transit through Estonia.

A total of 1,885 people have applied for temporary protection in Estonia so far, the PPA says, and 4,981 people are registered staying in accommodation in Estonia, 1,811 of whom are children.

The remainder will have found accommodation with friends and relatives, the PPA says.

