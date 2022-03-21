More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

As of Sunday evening, 21,014 refugees have arrived in Estonia since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

On Sunday, a further 1,012 people arrived in Estonia and 375 were children. Of the total, 262 were in transit.

So far, 3,995 applications for temporary protection have been submitted

The majority of people are staying with friends or family, but 5,602 people have also sought help from the government to find accommodation.

The data is published daily by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

