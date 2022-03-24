Estonian official: Current NATO Strategic Concept unsuitable

Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.
Kyllike Sillaste-Elling. Source: ERR
It is impossible to move forward with the current NATO Strategic Concept that refers to Russia as a strategic partner as the situation has changed radically, Kyllike Sillaste-Elling, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' NATO and transatlantic relations desk, told ERR.

Sillaste-Elling said that NATO leaders meeting in Brussels today will decide the creation of four new battalions or battlegroups in Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania and discuss help for Ukraine.

NATO plans to phrase a new strategic document in Madrid at its June summit.

"Valid today is the NATO Strategic Concept from 2010 that refers to Russia as a strategic partner and includes the intent to develop that partnership. But the situation has changed radically. We can no longer move forward with the current document today and it needs to be comprehensively updated. The threat assessment needs to be accurate and NATO's attitude toward Russia to reflect it," Sillaste-Elling said on the ETV "Ukraina stuudio" program.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Estonian official: Current NATO Strategic Concept unsuitable

