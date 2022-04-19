Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

Influenza cases have risen rapidly across Estonia this spring due to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and children have been particularly badly affected.

Data from the Health Board show there were fewer than 10 confirmed cases of flu in winter 2021 but this season there have been more than 10,000. The peak is usually reached in winter but will extend until the end of April this year.

"More than 1,500 cases of influenza were confirmed last week, before the peak, it was 200," said Eliisa Metsoja, chief specialist of the Health Board's influenza center.

There is a low vaccination rate among children, only 4 percent, and there has been an increase in visits to the family doctor.

"Every day there is definitely a patient who will see the nurse," Alina Terep, family doctor, told ERR. She said parents tend to worry when children have fevers and bring them for check-ups.

Metsoja said the rise in cases is due to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, which helped to stop the spread of other illnesses.

There is also low interest in getting vaccinated against flu, in general. While 4 percent of children have received a dose, the figure is 30 percent of the elderly.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have risen. Last week, 22 people were admitted for treatment with flu.

New cases are expected to decline in the coming weeks.

--

