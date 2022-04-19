Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

News
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative).
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

Influenza cases have risen rapidly across Estonia this spring due to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and children have been particularly badly affected.

Data from the Health Board show there were fewer than 10 confirmed cases of flu in winter 2021 but this season there have been more than 10,000. The peak is usually reached in winter but will extend until the end of April this year.

"More than 1,500 cases of influenza were confirmed last week, before the peak, it was 200," said Eliisa Metsoja, chief specialist of the Health Board's influenza center.

There is a low vaccination rate among children, only 4 percent, and there has been an increase in visits to the family doctor.

"Every day there is definitely a patient who will see the nurse," Alina Terep, family doctor, told ERR. She said parents tend to worry when children have fevers and bring them for check-ups.

Metsoja said the rise in cases is due to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, which helped to stop the spread of other illnesses.

There is also low interest in getting vaccinated against flu, in general. While 4 percent of children have received a dose, the figure is 30 percent of the elderly.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have risen. Last week, 22 people were admitted for treatment with flu.

New cases are expected to decline in the coming weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government approves €730 million supplementary budget

17:38

Elering CEO: LNG terminal a security policy, not a business project

17:06

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

16:44

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

16:13

US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

15:50

Health minister: Constructing Tallinn Hospital crucial

15:18

Expert: Offenses on the eastern front in Ukraine could last a few weeks

14:44

Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

14:11

Anti-corruption committee turns to police over EKRE MP expenses benefits

13:43

Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

18.04

Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

18.04

National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

18.04

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

18.04

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: