Flu season continues in Estonia

More than 1,700 cases of influenza were diagnosed across Estonia last week although the growth in new cases is falling, the Health Board said.

Between April 18-24, a total of 1,736 influenza A cases were confirmed by laboratory analyses, which is 11 percent more than the week before. The number of new cases increased the most among the elderly (by 66.5 percent) and doubled in the 70-79 age group.

Hospitalizations increased by 15 percent and the over 60s made up 30 percent of all cases.

Data from the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center shows 29 patients were hospitalized. Three people required intensive care treatment. Two of those individuals were suffering from serious chronic diseases.

224 patients have been hospitalized with influenza since the beginning of the season. Three people have died.

A total of 9,965 cases of influenza have been confirmed in the laboratory since the beginning of the season. According to the Health Board, the influenza A (H3) subtype is circulating in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

