More than 1,500 new flu cases confirmed last week in Estonia

News
Covid tests also now incorporate testing for the 'flu and for RSV.
Covid tests also now incorporate testing for the 'flu and for RSV. Source: Karin Koppel
News

In total, 1,570 new cases of influenza were confirmed last week (April 11-17) across the country, data from the Health Board shows.

While the number of cases increased by 27 percent, the growth rate has slowed, the agency said.

The virus is spreading fastest amongst those aged between 70-79 and 0-4. Of those newly infected, 48 percent are children.

Hospitalizations rose by 13 percent and almost 50 percent of patients receiving treatment are children. It is expected that there will soon be a rise in the number of elderly patients in hospitals.

Since the beginning of flu season, 195 people have been treated in hospital for severe influenza or influenza-related pneumonia. Three people over 70 have died and none were vaccinated.

So far, 9,965 cases have been confirmed by laboratories.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

Gallery: Riigikogu Open Day highlights Year of Libraries, civil protection Updated

15:43

President unveils memorial plaque to Estonia's Constituent Assembly

14:57

Estonia rejects Pfizer's covid drug offer, awaits joint EU procurement

13:06

Baltic PMs call for more military assistance for Ukraine

12:00

Martin Mölder: Emotions need to be cooled

11:22

Estonian Railways looking for partners in Central Asia to offset losses

10:55

Ratas: Family benefits system needs to be reviewed

10:29

Information point for refugees opens at Tallinn Bus Station

09:57

More than 1,500 new flu cases confirmed last week in Estonia

09:28

Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Finland wins cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022

22.04

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

22.04

Finland ramping up preparations for NATO accession

22.04

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

22.04

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: