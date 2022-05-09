Over 36,000 refugees seeking safety in Estonia

More than 36,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived since the war began which is more than 2.5 percent of Estonia's population.

As of Sunday, 36,672 people have crossed the border with an intention to stay in Estonia. Police and currently counting new arrivals when they enter Estonia.

So far, 24,076 people have registered for temporary protection.

Yesterday, a further 604 people arrived although 323 travelers said they were in transit.

The majority of new arrivals are staying with friends and family.

--

