Health Board calls for caution on beaches after person steps on sea urchin

The Health Board (Terviseamet) is urging the public to be vigilant when bathing or paddling on Estonia's beaches after a member of the public stepped on a sea urchin on a Tallinn beach on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pirita beach, a popular spot close to the city center, while the board's toxins information center reported the individual experienced acute pain, whose source they identified after spotting a "spiky, globular animal" under the water.

Severe swelling presented almost immediately, in the vicinity of the puncture point, the board said.

"Sea urchin spines can break off easily and cause severe pain and reddening of the skin if they penetrate the tissues. As a first aid measure, the affected area of skin should be washed immediately on the beach with salty and warm sea water. In cases where pain lasts for days, or of nausea or vomiting, the individual must present at an emergency room," the board stated.

In most cases, pain and swelling are the main effects.

While sea urchins, of which there are close to a thousand known species, can be found in virtually all waters, often at great depth, they have not been an issue in Estonia, though warmer water varieties having spread as far north as Denmark as of 2018 meant it was only a matter of time before they reached Estonian waters also, the board said.

"Together with Health Board environmental specialist, we are still investigating the possible locations of sea urchins on our beaches, while in the meantime, we ask the public to remain attentive to sea urchins on the beach, in addition to blue-green algae," the board went on, referring to cyanobacteria blooms which are a regular occurrence on some Estonian beaches in summer – and also spotted on Pirita beach this week.

If members of the public spot what appears to be sea urchin(s) (Estonian: "Merisiilikud") on Estonian beaches, they should notify the board's toxins information center on 16 662 (telephone, operators speak English).

The effects of some sea urchin stings in warmer waters can be viewed here (viewer discretion advised).

