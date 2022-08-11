Over 100 asylum claims submitted by Russians in Estonia in 2022

The PPA'a office in Mustamäe in Tallinn.
The PPA'a office in Mustamäe in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
More than 100 Russian citizens have applied for asylum in Estonia during the first eight months of 2022, data from the Police and Border Guard (PPA) shows. The majority of claims are still being processed.

In total, 125 applications have been submitted by Russian citizens, which is almost 10 times the number of applications made in 2021.

Of those, 21 were accepted as valid claims, eight were rejected and six cases were withdrawn. Ninety applications are still being processed, the PPA told ERR News.

Last year, 15 asylum applications were submitted over 12 months, 10 were accepted and five were rejected. In 2020, 14 claims were made and seven of those were rejected.

Thousands of Russians have fled Russia after the country launched its full-scale war in Ukraine on February 24.

Small rise in claims from Belarusians

The number of Belarusians submitting asylum claims has also risen, but not as high.

In total, 14 applications have been submitted in 2022, one result was positive, four were rejected, two were withdrawn and seven are awaiting a decision.

Last year, seven applications were submitted and six were accepted.

In 2020, the year Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on protesters and civil society after fraudulent elections, two applications were made and both were rejected.

--

