Estonian men's beach volleyball team win European Championships opener

Estonian beach volleyball duo Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar defeated Finland 2:0 (21:19, 21:15) on Tuesday, at European Championships in Munich, Germany.

Nõlvak and Tiisaar, who came fifth in the World Championships in Rome, are to Group E, along with Italy, Switzerland and Finland, and played the latter in their opening group game on Tuesday night.

Finnish pair Jyrky Nurminen and Santeri Sireni took an early lead and things remained close, until the Estonians prevailed at 21:19.

In game two, Nõlvak and Tiisaar took a 4:0 lead, and while the Finnish pair closed the gap, Estonia then went on to increase the lead to 18:12, and held on until things stood at 21:15 by the end.

The Estonian pair next face Switzerland on Wednesday, at 10 p.m. Estonian time.

The top three from each of the eight sub-groups progress in the competition.

At the last European Championships, Nõlvak and Tiisaar finished 17th overall, and are seeded fifth at the current competition.

