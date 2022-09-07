Estonian leaders congratulate new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
Estonia's leaders offered their congratulations to new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government on Tuesday, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.

President Alar Karis said the two countries "share a strong bond".

"We continue to be close partners & allies. Looking forward to our cooperation & meeting. [Former Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, thank you for warm friendship," he said in a comment published on social media.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who has met Truss in the past, sent "heartfelt congratulations".

"Estonia and the UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I'm confident our partnership will only grow. Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon," she wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) congratulated his new counterpart Secretary of State James Cleverly,

"Looking very much forward to our cooperation and I wish him all the best in these trying times," he said.

Estonian Ambassador to the UK Viljar Lubi said: "Congratulations to @trussliz, next British PM. Truss has been a great friend of Estonia, but also of Ukraine, Europe and the whole free world. Looking forward to working with you and your government, Prime Minister!"

Editor: Helen Wright

