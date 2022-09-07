Estonian leaders congratulate new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

Estonia's leaders offered their congratulations to new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government on Tuesday, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.

President Alar Karis said the two countries "share a strong bond".

"We continue to be close partners & allies. Looking forward to our cooperation & meeting. [Former Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, thank you for warm friendship," he said in a comment published on social media.

Congratulations on becoming PM of the United Kingdom, @TrussLiz. #Estonia & #UK share strong bond. We continue to be close partners & allies. Looking forward to our cooperation & meeting.@BorisJohnson, thank you for warm friendship. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) September 6, 2022

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who has met Truss in the past, sent "heartfelt congratulations".

"Estonia and the UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I'm confident our partnership will only grow. Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon," she wrote.

My heartfelt congratulations to @trussliz, new @Conservatives leader and next British PM. #Estonia and the #UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I'm confident our partnership will only grow.



Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon. pic.twitter.com/xFsvsHZbJD — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) September 5, 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) congratulated his new counterpart Secretary of State James Cleverly,

"Looking very much forward to our cooperation and I wish him all the best in these trying times," he said.

Congratulations to @JamesCleverly who just became Secretary of State of . Looking very much forward to our cooperation and I wish him all the best in these trying times. #StrongerTogether — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) September 6, 2022

Estonian Ambassador to the UK Viljar Lubi said: "Congratulations to @trussliz, next British PM. Truss has been a great friend of Estonia, but also of Ukraine, Europe and the whole free world. Looking forward to working with you and your government, Prime Minister!"

Congratulations to @trussliz, next British PM. Truss has been a great friend of Estonia, but also of Ukraine, Europe and the whole free world. Looking forward to working with you and your government, Prime Minister! #WeAreAllies #WeStandWithUkraine https://t.co/u4Lr5N142P — Viljar Lubi (@ViljarLubi) September 5, 2022

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!