Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

Riigikogu election week is finally almost upon us, with the advance voting period starting Monday. This meant this weekend saw the last major push for parties to get out there and meet the voters, likely both helped and hindered by the fact that Friday was a national holiday.

During the advance period starting Monday, e-votes can be cast, using Estonia's much-vaunted online voting system.

e-voting is open from Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m., and closes on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m., and the voting public can cast and re-cast their votes online as many times as they like during that period.

From Monday to Thursday, March 2, select polling stations are open as well, while all polling stations are open on the Friday and Saturday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.), so paper votes can be cast during that period instead of on March 5.

On March 5, an e-vote can be annulled by voting on paper, a new innovation this time around.

Only citizens of Estonia can vote in the Riigikogu elections; the electorate will have received notification on paper and via email of their voting options.

Saturday in Nõmme sees full-on electioneering day

Another change since the 2019 Riigikogu elections means that outdoor election advertising is permitted right up to, and including, polling day. This has led to somewhat of a change in tempo in campaigning and canvassing this year, and ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) visited the outdoor market in Nõmme, a district of Tallinn, to take the temperature of the public and campaigners alike.

All the major parties had election tents, right next to each other, which made for a jocular atmosphere, AK reported,

Vilja Toomast, who was a Reform MP in the just-dissolved XIV Riigikogu and is running the same party, said that while campaigning will continue next week, this will be dialed down and not on the scale of Saturday's in Nõmme.

"Life has demonstrated to us that people make their choices during the first three days of the advance period. After that, it's simply a question of reminding those who haven't yet voted, to do so. There's no point in campaigning actively, by that point in time," Toomast said.

Isamaa, on the other hand, said it would continue its campaigning with the same momentum through to polling day, and to be visible on March 5 too.

Isamaa MP and candidate Raivo Tamm said: "It's actually really nice to be here. People are praising and thanking us, and pledging their vote, so you can really see how it is going forward."

Parempoolsed is contesting its first election. Party leader Lavly Perling was on the spot, and told AK that competing with the larger and more established parties was tough.

"We really hope that it's not the case that those election posters pasted up around the city, or paint defacing some political party's poster, are what prompts people to make their choices, but instead the internal voice of reason."

Center Party candidate and former culture minister Tiit Terik said the public have in fact become more, not less, interested in politicis.

He said: "People have been quite actively involved in these discussions, and it seems that they are not indifferent to what the next composition of the Riigikogu might be, and what decisions will be made there."

On-street canvassing by Estonia's major political parties in Nõmme, Tallinn, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Source: ERR

The Social Democrats (SDE) representative said they had noticed that too.

Külli Urb said: "We get asked a lot about welfare reform, then pensions, and people are also asking where the money will be coming from."

Mart Kallas, running for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) said that more face-to-face meetings with potential voters still lie in the future.

"Let's say that the faith still remains, and that we will win," he said.

Another change from 2019 means the e-vote and paper vote results will be announced at the same time, as one figure, on the evening of March 5. Previously, the e-vote result had been announced separately, several hours before the final tally.

More information on the Estonian elections is at ERR News' election FAQs page here, while for information on how the Estonian electoral system works, click here.

The State Electoral Office's own page in English is here.

