Gallery: Bonfires mark birthday of former Estonian President Lennart Meri

News
Bonfire and gathering marks the 94th anniversary of the birth of Lennart Meri, at the Kaali meteorite crater site.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

A ceremony at the Kaali meteorite crater on Saaremaa on Wednesday marked what would have been former Estonian President Lennart Meri's 94th birthday.

The ceremony, whose focal point is the lighting of a bonfire, was attended by local residents and children, and was back after a three-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

Since 2006, bonfires have been lit across northern Estonia, from Ebavere mägi in Lääne-Viru County, to the Kaali Crater, over 260km to the southwest, in the center of Estonia's largest island.

This is because Meri believed that the trajectory of the meteorite which created the crater, around 3,000 years ago, followed that route, as referenced in his books "Hõbevalge" and "Hõbavalgem."

Lennart Meri (1929-2006) was President of Estonia  1992-2001, and was the country's first foreign minister, following the restoration of independence, in 1992.

He was also a prolific filmmaker and writer, and was the first Estonian to get to publicize Soviet plans to strip mine Estonia for phosphorite – a project which would have had catastrophic environmental and demographic effects, had it gone ahead, and was a leading figure in the drive towards restoration of independence, from the late 1980s onward. He features quite prominently in the movie "The Singing Revolution" (2006), released the same year that he passed away.

The Kaali Crater is the largest of a group of nine such indentations, thought to have been caused by meteorite impact 1530-1450 BC. That event, roughly comparable in impact energy with the August 1945 atomic explosions over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the resultant main crater, which is practically circular (see gallery), formed a major part of the mythology of the region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Margus Muld

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:57

Church collection box thieves return and repent

15:30

Estonian entertainers and influencers report solid turnovers in 2022

15:00

74-year-old Estonian double world champion returns home to hero's welcome

14:28

Ratas confirms Center submitting him as deputy Riigikogu speaker candidate

14:24

Builder finally appointed for planned third central Pärnu bridge

14:02

Experts: Estonia needs a unified waste collecting strategy

13:53

Kaja Kallas expects energy companies to start rapidly reducing prices

13:29

Prime Minister: Gender equality an essential part of democracy

13:00

Tartu cultural workers holding out for pay increase and additional benefits

12:20

Kallas to Summit for Democracy: Freedom can never be taken for granted

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: