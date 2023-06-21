Viimsi municipality builds a fountain park despite water shortage

News
Fauntain square, Viimsi.
Fauntain square, Viimsi. Source: Viimsi Municipality
News

Viimsi municipality, hesitant to initiate more detailed planning for new housing development due to limited water resources, intends to construct a fountain square. The fountains will draw on groundwater, surface water and precipitation.

The municipal budget for this year contains €460,000 allocated for the construction of a fountain square in Viimsi. The international MUSTBE (Multidimensional storm water treatment in urban areas for a cleaner Baltic Sea) initiative alone will raise about €370,000.

Alar Mik, the deputy mayor of Viimsi, informed ERR that the municipality intends to construct a community square with fountains on Randvere Road 21, directly across from the Viimsi Artium.

"It will include walkways, seating areas, playgrounds, landscaping, lighting, rainwater drainage. The main attraction will be a fountain on a horizontal surface, along with other water-related attractions such as a stream, pond platform, water pumps for children, a water wheel, etc.," he said.

The deputy mayor said that fountains utilize spring, surface and precipitation water.

"The fountain square is a sustainable and intelligent rainwater harvesting system that will enable the recycling of Viimsi Lubjamägi spring water and rainwater," he explained.

A study on the water resources of the municipality of Viimsi was published in February, revealing that the quantity of water operated by the municipality-owned AS Viimsi Vesi does not allow for population growth.

As all the available water resource had already been allocated, Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti said that detailed plans for residential development in accordance with the general plan would only be initiated in extremely exceptional circumstances.

In the event of severe droughts and depleted reservoirs, the fountains may become inoperable.

Mik said that a circular system will be utilized to take water from the pond, wetlands, pipelines and storage containers for the fountains.

The MUSTBE initiative aims to develop natural rainwater solutions and will provide a significant portion of the financing for the fountain square. The fountain park is part of the community square and the Randvere Main Street project.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:46

Bank of Estonia's more optimistic forecast based on faster economic growth

18:13

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

18:00

Kristina Kallas: What happens inside parties must be visible to the public

17:24

Sweden's weak economy prompts Estonian exporters to seek new markets

17:10

Viimsi municipality builds a fountain park despite water shortage

16:30

Global Estonian Report: June 21 – 28

15:25

Five of seven undersecretary posts at Ministry of Climate are vacant

15:10

Youth Song and Dance Celebration ceremonial flame lit in Võru County

14:30

Ilmar Raag becomes member of Parempoolsed

13:50

Karis in London: Startups' passion must be used for research and innovation

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.06

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

20.06

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

20.06

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

20.06

Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

20.06

Opposition's no confidence vote against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fails

20.06

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

08:42

Kallas: Marriage equality decision will end years of injustice

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: