Viimsi municipality builds a fountain park despite water shortage

Viimsi municipality, hesitant to initiate more detailed planning for new housing development due to limited water resources, intends to construct a fountain square. The fountains will draw on groundwater, surface water and precipitation.

The municipal budget for this year contains €460,000 allocated for the construction of a fountain square in Viimsi. The international MUSTBE (Multidimensional storm water treatment in urban areas for a cleaner Baltic Sea) initiative alone will raise about €370,000.

Alar Mik, the deputy mayor of Viimsi, informed ERR that the municipality intends to construct a community square with fountains on Randvere Road 21, directly across from the Viimsi Artium.

"It will include walkways, seating areas, playgrounds, landscaping, lighting, rainwater drainage. The main attraction will be a fountain on a horizontal surface, along with other water-related attractions such as a stream, pond platform, water pumps for children, a water wheel, etc.," he said.

The deputy mayor said that fountains utilize spring, surface and precipitation water.

"The fountain square is a sustainable and intelligent rainwater harvesting system that will enable the recycling of Viimsi Lubjamägi spring water and rainwater," he explained.

A study on the water resources of the municipality of Viimsi was published in February, revealing that the quantity of water operated by the municipality-owned AS Viimsi Vesi does not allow for population growth.

As all the available water resource had already been allocated, Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti said that detailed plans for residential development in accordance with the general plan would only be initiated in extremely exceptional circumstances.

In the event of severe droughts and depleted reservoirs, the fountains may become inoperable.

Mik said that a circular system will be utilized to take water from the pond, wetlands, pipelines and storage containers for the fountains.

The MUSTBE initiative aims to develop natural rainwater solutions and will provide a significant portion of the financing for the fountain square. The fountain park is part of the community square and the Randvere Main Street project.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!