UK's RAF intercepts 21 Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace in 3 weeks

NATO jets have been scrambled more than 20 times over the last three weeks to respond to Russian aircraft flying close to Estonia's airspace but breaking international safety rules.

The UK's Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters, stationed at Estonia's Ämari Airbase from March to August as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, intercepted 21 Russian aircraft in 21 days, the UK's Ministry of Defense said.

These included fighter aircraft, VIP and other transport aircraft, intelligence collection aircraft and long-range bombers.

The RAF Typhoons launch to monitor the Russian aircraft when they do not talk to air traffic agencies, making them a flight safety hazard.

Baltic air policing is currently delivered by the RAF, based in Estonia, alongside the Portuguese and Romanian Air Forces based in Lithuania.

Spain's airforce will take over from the UK in the autumn.

Data from Lithuania's Ministry of Defense shows NATO's Air Policing jets have intercepted more than 80 Russian aircraft flying near Baltic airspace this year.

The NATO Baltic Air Policing mission was established at Ämari base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania in 2014 after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!