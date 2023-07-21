Postimees: Vahur Karus favorite to become next EDF chief

Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Academy, has emerged as a strong candidate to become the next EDF chief, writes Estonian daily Postimees.

On Friday, Postimees wrote that, for a number of reasons, the process of integrating the British brigade into the Estonian division is fraught with hardship and conflict, including, according to the paper, the difficult character and behavior of EDF Division Commander General Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm.

The term of current EDF Commander Gen. Martin Herem is due to end in 2025, however, according to Postimees, Palm, who is Herem's former deputy, is unlikely to succeed him as EDF chief due to lack of popularity. Favorite to land the role, according to Postimees, based on information from several sources, is Vahur Karus, the current head of the EDF Academy.

In a Postimees commentary piece, Palm did not respond to the allegations against him, explaining at length that the creation of a division is a big job, which takes time and is not easy.

