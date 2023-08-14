Estonian citizen caught at border smuggling old coins out of Ukraine

Ukrainian customs officials caught an Estonian citizen at the Ukrainian-Polish border attempting to smuggle several hundred old coins worth a total of more than €12,000 out of the country.

"The coins were discovered by border guards and customs officials during a joint inspection of a Dodge car," spokespeople for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Lviv said. "The 38-year-old Estonian citizen was traveling to Poland via a green corridor."

The Estonian citizen had attempted to smuggle 372 old coins out of Ukraine via the Kroscienko-Smolnica border checkpoint. The coins have a total estimated value of more than 500,00 hryvnia (approximately €12,300), Interfax Ukraine reported (link in Russian).

Ukrainian authorities have launched proceedings under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine involving contraband.

