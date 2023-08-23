Gallery: Victims of totalitarianism remembered in Maarjamäe

Victims of totalitarian regimes commemorated in Maarjamäe.
Victims of totalitarian regimes were remembered today at the memorial to victims of communism in Maarjamäe.

On August 23, we commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, whose secret protocols partitioned Europe into spheres of influence, paving the way for the outbreak of the World War II, the occupation of several sovereign countries, and the escalation of mass repression.

In Estonia, August 23 is a day of remembrance for victims of communism and Nazism.

At the memorial to the victims of communism in Maarjamäe, victims of totalitarian regimes were honored with addresses and prayers: Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), the chair of the Estonian MEMENTO Association, Anne Eenpalu and the chair of the board of the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, Meelis Maripuu gave speeches.

The memorial service was held by the dean of Charles' Church (Kaarli kirik), Jaak Aus. Patrik Sebastian Und conducted the vocal chamber ensemble Vox pUNT during the ceremony.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

