Select committee: Work of National Audit Office must not be obstructed

The Riigikogu State Budget Control Select Committee on Thursday discussed a recent situation where the National Audit Office was unable to audit the Ministry of Internal Affairs' labor expenses for last year. The committee found that the work of the watchdog must not be hindered in any way.

The National Audit Office's accounting report for last year did not include the labor expenses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs because the latter restricted the auditor's access.

The State Budget Control Select Committee heard from Auditor General Janar Holm, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets and representatives of the interior and finance ministries.

Committee chair Urmas Reinsalu drew three conclusions.

"It is important for the National Audit Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to try and find a solution where the watchdog can access the information it needs to perform its constitutional task," he said.

Reinsalu said he expects the ministry to report in once a solution has been found.

The committee added in its conclusion that the work of the National Audit Office must not be obstructed in any way.

"The institutions obligated to provide the National Audit Office with information must do so in a way that rules out situations where the latter must protest to the parliament its duties have been hindered," Reinsalu said.

