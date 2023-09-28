Audit Office: Stakeholders need more time to scrutinize draft bills

The National Audit Office has criticized the amount of time interest groups are given to respond to draft legislation and calls for the time to be extended.

Auditor General Janar Holm said large organizations are currently unable to form positions on important issues as there is often not enough time to thoroughly scrutinize draft bills.

In these cases, there is no substantive involvement, but information is provided, says the Auditor General.

"This must not continue. It means a lot of risks that there will be bad legislation, that some of the impacts will be ignored," Holm told Thursdays "Aktuaalne kaamera".

He said this is further complicated as the Riigikogu is currently not fulfilling its role in debating legislation.

"There is no room for this debate and it is this uncertainty that undermines the confidence of both consumers and businesses," Holm said.

