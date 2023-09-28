Audit Office: Stakeholders need more time to scrutinize draft bills

News
Janar Holm
Janar Holm Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The National Audit Office has criticized the amount of time interest groups are given to respond to draft legislation and calls for the time to be extended.

Auditor General Janar Holm said large organizations are currently unable to form positions on important issues as there is often not enough time to thoroughly scrutinize draft bills.

In these cases, there is no substantive involvement, but information is provided, says the Auditor General.

"This must not continue. It means a lot of risks that there will be bad legislation, that some of the impacts will be ignored," Holm told Thursdays "Aktuaalne kaamera".

He said this is further complicated as the Riigikogu is currently not fulfilling its role in debating legislation.

"There is no room for this debate and it is this uncertainty that undermines the confidence of both consumers and businesses," Holm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:31

Audit Office: Stakeholders need more time to scrutinize draft bills

18:40

No consensus in Riigikogu on amending proposed Soviet monuments law

18:20

Tallinn's light pollution rapidly increased after coronavirus pandemic

17:59

Minister: Completing main highways to cost a lot more than allocated in RES

17:36

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

17:24

Tallinn's Participatory Budget accepting proposals

16:49

Kaljulaid: Reform Party had invited me to run for election in their ranks

16:37

Fuel prices to be driven up by increased VAT and excise duties in new year

16:33

Kõlvart: Party can still be in good shape after members leave

16:30

Gallery: Memorial held to mark 29th anniversary of MS Estonia disaster

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

09:02

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

26.09

Estonia to close New York and San Francisco consulates in 2024

27.09

Kaljulaid resigns from Alexela's board over Russian fuel supplies

27.09

Construction work temporarily halts Tallinn train services in October

27.09

Kallas' husband sought €1,500 in damages from critic Updated

27.09

Drug overdose deaths in Estonia continue to rise

26.09

Average speed pilot project to launch on 4 Estonian highways

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: