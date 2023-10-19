Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

The median salary for medical professionals in Estonia, including bonuses, is €3,780; for nurses and midwives, it is €2,057; and for caregivers, it is €1,410. These figures represent annual increases of 3, 0.4 percent, and 5 percent, respectively, as reported by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI).

The average salary of healthcare workers increased in all major occupational groups in 2023, the TAI said.

The median basic salary for doctors in March 2023 was €3,109, for nurses and midwives €1,748 and for carers €1,104, up 9, 4 and 9 percent, respectively, over the year.

The average gross hourly wage for doctors, including regular bonuses, was €22.28, for nurses and midwives €11.85 and for carers €7.51. The average gross hourly wage for doctors increased by 9 percent over the year, for nurses and midwives by 7 percent and for carers by 5 percent. Gross hourly earnings growth increase year on year.

The average gross hourly wage in Estonia was €10.68 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12 percent over the year.

The average hourly wage for doctors is 2.1 times higher than the average hourly wage in Estonia, and for nurses and midwives 1.1 times higher. However, the average hourly rate for care workers is almost a third lower than the Estonian average.

Dental hygienists and prosthetic specialists are the highest-paid healthcare professionals, earning up to €5,000 and €10,500 per month, respectively.

According to the collective bargaining agreement for healthcare workers, the minimum hourly wage for doctors in March 2023 was €14.90 and for it was €16.20. Health support workers, nurses and midwives earned €9.05 per hour, ambulance technicians earned €7.60, and care workers earned €5.70. Doctor-residents are paid the same minimum wage as doctors.

