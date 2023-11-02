Estonian Defense League to systematically train drone operators

Drone (photo is illustrative).
Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
The Defense League (EDL) will systematically train drone operators and teach its members how to react and behave in situations where drones are a threat.

"How they look from above, how to develop camouflage, light discipline and generally take into account that drones have arrived on the battlefield today from [President Vladimir] Putin's side as well," said Chief of the General Staff of the Defense League, Col. Eero Rebo.

The EDL is planning to buy 100 small multirotor drones and it is also developing an information-sharing process between units.

"First, we want to have drones in our companies and then for them to come down the line – even small units can also use their own drones – so that we can use them in different weather conditions. And, on the other hand, we would be able to manage with an environment where some kind of action is used against them," said Rebo.

Currently, the EDL uses Estonian-produced surveillance drones. These are also used in Ukraine and five European NATO countries.

The technology is becoming more and more widely used in warfare. The advantage is their low price, but the downside is security.

"They are not resistant to electronic warfare and especially drones bought from China. Their control panels, and positioning signals can be transmitted to the enemy and they can detect the operator's location," explained Mikk Murumäe, head of software development at Threod Systems, which produces drones.

"For example, Ukraine today makes very extensive use of Chinese drones. However, as far as I know, various Ukrainian scientific institutions are working on how to overcome these problems," said Rebo.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

